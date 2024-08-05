Top Hamas official eliminated, claims IDF

Tel Aviv, Aug 5 (IANS) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday claimed that a top Hamas 'terrorist', who halted the humanitarian aid from reaching Gaza, has been killed.

"ELIMINATED: Abed Al-Zeriei -- a Hamas terrorist who stopped humanitarian aid from reaching Gazan civilians," the IDF said in a post on X.

According to the Israeli forces, Al-Zeriei was involved with the manufacturing department of Hamas' military wing and was operating as its Minister of Economy in Gaza.

The Hamas official had a "significant role" in directing Hamas' efforts to "seize control" of humanitarian aid entering Gaza and in "managing Hamas-controlled markets", an IDF statement claimed.

"Additionally, he was responsible for the distribution of fuel, gas, and funds for terrorist purposes," the statement added.

Meanwhile, on Sunday afternoon, Israeli drones and warplanes conducted 15 airstrikes across 10 villages and towns in the border area of southern Lebanon and three towns and villages in the Jezzine area, Lebanese military and medical sources said.

The tensions in the Middle East escalated after Hamas political head Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran after he attended the swearing-in ceremony of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

He was killed along with his bodyguard early on Wednesday when their residence in Tehran was hit by airstrikes.

Meanwhile, caution prevails in Lebanon following Israel's attack on Dahieh in Beirut's southern suburbs last week, which killed senior Hezbollah military commander Fouad Shokor.

