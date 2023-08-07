Action Sequence Between Jr NTR And Shark In Devara?

Young Tiger Jr NTR's upcoming movie Devara's regular shooting has been on at a brisk pace. The film is directed by Koratala Siva.

If the latest reports are to be believed, Devara will have an action sequence between a shark and Jr NTR.

That's not all, it is going to be the biggest highlight of the film. Here's the tweet posted by film critic Manobola, check it out:

Latest buzz is that #Devara will have an action sequence between Shark🦈 and #NTR. This is said to be the biggest HIGHLIGHT of the movie. TARAQUAMAN pic.twitter.com/oKj3U4Sfbe — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) August 7, 2023

Devara is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyana Ram.

The music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander with R Rathnavelu is the cinematographer. Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan will be seen in pivotal roles. Devara marks Janhvi Kapoor's Telugu debut.

The film is slated to arrive in theatres on April 5, 2024.