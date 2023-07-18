Toddler falls into borewell in MP's Vidisha, rescue operation underway

Bhopal, July 18 (IANS) A two-and-a-half-year-old girl reportedly fell into a borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district on Tuesday.The local police and district administration have rushed to the spot.

The incident was reported in village Kajrai under Sironj tehsil in Vidisha district. Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang spoke to Vidisha district collector over the phone and directed for a quick rescue operation to save the child.

"I have asked the Vidisha district administration for a quick rescue operation. A team of SDRF has also been rushed to the spot. I am in touch with the district administration and have assured that whatever help is needed to save the life of the child all would be provided by the state government," Sarang said.

However, Vidisha district administration or the police were yet to make any statement regarding the incident.

A similar incident occurred last month in Sehore district where a two-and-a-half-year-old girl fell into a borewell. She was rescued after a three-day long operation involving a team of Indian Army, however, by then she was dead.

Following that incident, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan chaired a high-level meeting with top officials of the Madhya Pradesh government and had directed to take preventive measures.

