TN Speaker refers Tamil newspaper report to Assembly Privileges Committee

Chennai, March 23 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu has referred a breach of privilege issue against a Tamil newspaper, for "denigrating" state Finance Minister P.T.R. Thiaga Rajan and other ministers when the budget was presented on March 20 to the Privileges Committee of the state assembly.

The Speaker said that on a prima facie view, the issues appeared to attract breach of privilege and referred the matter to the Privileges Committee under rule 226 of the Assembly Rules.

The issue was raised in the Assembly by TVK leader Panruti T. Velmurugan, DMK member, Saba Rajendran, and Congress legislative party leader Selvaperuthungai.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.