TN prepares for monsoon, Stalin reviews readiness ahead of Mettur dam water release

Chennai, May 19 (IANS) With the Southwest monsoon approaching, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday chaired a high-level review meeting at the Secretariat to assess the state’s preparedness and finalise arrangements for the scheduled release of water from the Mettur dam on June 12 to support Kuruvai cultivation.

During the meeting, Stalin informed that the Mettur dam’s water level stood at 108.33 feet with 76.06 tmcft of storage as of May 17, ensuring sufficient supply for the customary release. He emphasised the importance of ensuring that the water reaches the tail-end regions of the Cauvery delta to benefit all farmers.

The Chief Minister noted that the Agriculture Department has begun preparations for the Kar, Kuruvai, and Sornavari crop seasons. He directed officials to expedite desilting operations to enhance water flow and prevent obstructions in irrigation channels.

Expecting an increase in Kuruvai yield due to the timely water release and a favourable monsoon, he instructed the Agriculture Department to ensure the timely availability of key farming inputs such as seeds, fertilisers, and pesticides.

While the India Meteorological Department has predicted normal rainfall, he cautioned that certain districts — especially hilly regions like the Nilgiris — could face flash floods and landslides. He urged officials to remain vigilant and implement proactive disaster preparedness measures.

Stalin stressed the need for round-the-clock functioning of monitoring and control centres, stable communication systems, continuous power and drinking water supply, and the readiness of relief shelters and emergency response teams. Ensuring road safety and safeguarding public infrastructure were also highlighted.

"All departments must work in coordination to minimise the risk to lives and infrastructure," he said.

"Advanced planning and preparedness beyond the routine will help us handle any eventualities effectively."

The Chief Minister also instructed officials to secure agricultural produce in warehouses, monitor reservoir levels, and speed up pending civic infrastructure works.

Ministers Duraimurugan, Udhayanidhi Stalin, K.N. Nehru, E.V. Velu, M.R.K. Panneerselvam, K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, Anitha R. Radhakrishnan, S.S. Sivasankar, and P.K. Sekarbabu, along with Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam and senior officials, attended the meeting.

