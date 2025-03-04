TN Minister Meyyanathan inaugurates Pudukkottai Jallikattu

Chennai, March 4 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Backward Classes and Welfare Minister Siva V. Meyyanathan inaugurated the Jallikattu festival at the Muthumariamman Temple Masit Festival in Kovilur, near Alangudi in Pudukkottai district on Tuesday.

The minister officially launched the event by reading the Jallikattu pledge and hoisting the flag. This year's competition features 700 bulls and 300 bull handlers.

Pudukkottai is the Tamil Nadu district with the highest number of Vadivasals (entry points for bulls in Jallikattu) and hosts numerous traditional bull-taming events, such as Vadamadu and Manjuvirattu.

The district also holds the first Jallikattu event of the year annually in Thachankurichi, and this year's inaugural event was held on January 4.

Since then, several competitions have been held across the region. Today's Jallikattu is being held as part of the Muthumariamman Temple Masit Festival in Kovilur, attracting bulls from Madurai, Sivaganga, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Theni, and Ramanathapuram.

The bulls are released one by one from the Vadivasal, where participants attempt to embrace and tame them. The event is drawing a large crowd of spectators from nearby areas.

Bullfighters who successfully embrace the bulls and bulls that perform exceptionally well will receive prizes such as bicycles, beds, desks, dining tables, silver utensils, pans, mixers, cookers, grinders, gas stoves, silver coins, and cash awards. Strict safety protocols are in place. Bulls are allowed entry only after undergoing a medical examination.

Similarly, bullfighters must pass a medical check before being permitted into the competition area. Owners are required to present their tokens and Aadhaar cards for entry. More than 100 police personnel are on duty to ensure security, and various departments, including the Health Department, Revenue Department, and Fire Department, are overseeing the event.

Jallikattu, an ancient bull-taming sport, dates back to 400-100 BCE and is celebrated as part of the Pongal festival, particularly on Mattu Pongal, the third day of the harvest festival.

The term "Jallikattu" comes from "Jalli" (silver and gold coins) and "Kattu" (tied). Also known as Sallikkattu, the sport involves releasing a bull into a crowd, where participants attempt to tame it by holding onto its hump. The event showcases traditional bull breeds such as Pulikulam and Kangayam, which are highly valued for breeding if they emerge victorious.

To further promote the sport, the Jallikattu Premier League was established in 2018 by the Tamil Nadu Jallikattu Peravai and the Chennai Jallikattu Amaippu.

