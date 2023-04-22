TN Governor RN Ravi extends Eid greetings

Chennai, April 22 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Governor, R.N. Ravi extended Eid greetings to the people of the state.

In a tweet, the Governor said: "Eid Ul Fitr greetings to all our Muslim brothers and sisters who observed a month-long fasting among the five duties of Islam and celebrate the festival of brotherhood by offering alms to those in need."

Muslims across India are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday after the moon was sighted on Friday evening.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.