TN Congress chief Selvaperunthagai invites star-turned-politician Vijay to join INDIA bloc

Chennai, Jan 18 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President K. Selvaperunthagai has extended an invitation to Tamil superstar-turned-politician Vijay to join the INDIA Bloc.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, the Congress leader stated that if Vijay is committed to defeating communal forces, he should align with the INDIA Bloc.

During the first conference of his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Vijay had openly declared the DMK as his political adversary and the BJP as his ideological enemy.

Selvaperunthagai’s appeal comes just two weeks before the Erode East bypoll and a year ahead of the crucial Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, where political realignments are expected, particularly among the opposition parties.

The TNCC president said: “If Vijay is keen on advancing the principles of secularism, defeating Hindutva forces, and uprooting communalism, he must join the INDIA Bloc. It would align with the principles he has voiced. As a realistic Indian citizen, this is what I believe he should do.” However, Selvaperunthagai clarified that neither the TNCC nor the AICC leadership has made any formal decisions regarding Vijay’s inclusion. He added that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and INDIA Bloc leader M.K. Stalin would make the final decision on any political advancement.

While the Congress leader’s invitation suggests a potential alignment, Vijay has consistently criticised the Stalin-led DMK regime. This sharp critique raises questions about the feasibility of such an alliance. Selvaperunthagai’s suggestion appears to counter speculation about a possible electoral understanding between TVK and the AIADMK, which has been fueled by the AIADMK’s principal opposition camp.

When asked about Vijay’s scheduled visit to Ekanapuram village, where locals are protesting against the proposed Parandur greenfield airport, Selvaperunthagai said: “The police have granted him permission, so he is going. The Congress party’s stance is that the people there should not be adversely affected.”

Vijay announced the launch of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in February 2024, stating that his party would not contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Instead, TVK aims to participate in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Vijay explained that his fan club, All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (AITVMI), has been actively involved in social welfare, achieving comprehensive social, economic, and political reforms would require political power.

The invitation to Vijay from the TNCC reflects an effort to attract politically influential figures into the INDIA Bloc. However, Vijay’s sharp critiques of the DMK and his independent political aspirations add complexity to the prospect of such an alignment.

