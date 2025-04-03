TN BJP urges MK Stalin to take action against A Raja over anti-Hindu remarks

Chennai, April 3 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP Spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad has urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to take strict action against DMK leader and former Union Minister A. Raja, accusing him of repeatedly making derogatory remarks against Hinduism and its symbols.

Prasad alleged that Raja’s recent comments continue to hurt the sentiments of Hindus and incite communal and divisive politics in the state.

He said the former minister had once again demonstrated his “hostile and fascist attitude” by making statements that tarnish the image of Indian citizens who follow the Hindu faith.

Despite widespread condemnation across Tamil Nadu, Prasad questioned why Chief Minister Stalin has not publicly criticised Raja’s remarks.

“Why is the Chief Minister silent? Why has he not issued a strong condemnation to show respect for the sentiments of the people?” Prasad asked.

The BJP leader also targeted Minister P.K. Sekarbabu, who oversees the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department, accusing him of shielding those who misuse the department’s assets and disrespect the sanctity of Hindu temples and traditions.

He criticised Sekarbabu for dismissing Raja’s remarks as personal opinions, calling it a deliberate attempt to divert attention from the issue.

Calling Raja’s comments “unconstitutional” and “offensive,” Prasad demanded a public apology from the DMK leader.

“As a Deputy General Secretary of the DMK and a sitting Member of Parliament, A. Raja must apologise for making such statements that insult Hindu religious beliefs,” he said.

He also questioned whether such remarks would be tolerated if they were directed toward other religions.

“If A. Raja made similar derogatory statements about the faiths of DMK’s Muslim or Christian members, would he still be able to move freely in Tamil Nadu?” Prasad asked.

Highlighting the inclusive and tolerant nature of Hinduism, Prasad said that the religion should not be tested further by repeated provocations.

