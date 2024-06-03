Tight security measures enforced in Bengaluru ahead of counting

Bengaluru, June 3 (IANS) The Bengaluru Police have made elaborate security arrangements at the three counting centres in the city, said officials on Monday.

The counting will take place on Tuesday. According to an official statement, more than 2,400 police officers, including 13 armed reserve units, were being deployed to monitor the situation at the three counting centres in the state capital.

In addition, three Quick Response Teams (QRTs) will also be on standby. A total of 516 police officers from the Civil and City Armed Reserve (CAR) wings have already been deployed at the strong rooms. Additionally, 400 traffic police personnel will be stationed around the counting centres to ensure smooth traffic flow.

The counting for the Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha seat will take place at Mount Carmel College in Vasanthnagar, Bengaluru. The counting for Bengaluru North, where Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje is contesting, will be conducted at Saint Joseph Indian High School on Vittal Mallya Road.

The counting for the Bengaluru South Lok Sabha seat from where BJP MP and National Yuva Morcha President Tejasvi Surya is contesting will be conducted at SSMRV College in the Jayanagar locality.

Prohibitory orders will be in effect in Bengaluru city from 6 a.m. to midnight on Tuesday. Gatherings, victory celebrations, processions, meetings, and programmes are banned.

The Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) and CAR platoons will be deployed in sensitive areas of the city.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.