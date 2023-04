April 07, 2023

Nellore: The opposition Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) high-handedness was on full display yet again. This time a TDP leader thrashed the ruling YSR Congress party workers in Venkatachalam town in Nellore on Friday. According to sources, the YSRCP workers were busy erecting the flexis of the government's welfare programmes. A local TDP leader named Rajendra approached them and started arguing with the ruling party workers over flexi placement.