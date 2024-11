Three killed in light plane crash in Australia's Victoria state

Sydney, Nov 16 (IANS) Three people died in a small plane crash in the east of the Australian state of Victoria on Saturday afternoon, Victoria Police said.

Emergency services were called to reports that a small plane crashed into a paddock near Hayfield-Upper Maffra Road in Tinamba West at about 5:45 p.m. local time, police said, Xinhua news agency reported.

Police were told the plane was circling the area before it crashed and set on fire.

The pilot and two passengers, who were yet to be formally identified, died at the scene, police said.

They were the only occupants onboard.

