Three of a family charred to death in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, April 16 (IANS) Three members of a family were charred to death in a fire accident in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The incident occurred in Kushaiguda when a huge fire broke out early in the morning in a timber depot and engulfed an adjoining house.

According to police, a gas cylinder in a timber depot exploded which added to the intensity of the fire. Four fire tenders rushed to the scene and doused the fire.

The deceased were identified as Naresh (35), his wife Suma (28) and their son Joshith (5). Another son of the couple, who had gone to a relative's house, survived.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. at Sai Nagar under the limits of Kushaiguda police station of Rachakonda commissionerate.

In another fire accident in the city, a lorry mechanic shop and a warehouse were gutted. The accident occurred in Bahadurpura. Four fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the fire. There was no loss of life.

