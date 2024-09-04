Three dead, one injured in China landslide

Beijing, Sep 4 (IANS) Three people were found dead and one injured after a landslide toppled a house on Wednesday morning in northwest China's Qinghai Province, according to local authorities.

The torrential rain-triggered landslide occurred at around 4 am in Minhe Hui and Tu Autonomous County, and the injured was sent to the hospital for treatment, according to the county's emergency management bureau.

Rescue and on-site dredging works are underway, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the Qinghai Meteorological Bureau, the province experienced its strongest rainstorms since meteorological records began in 1954. The daily precipitation of 34 provincial meteorological observation stations exceeded the historical extremes.

The province's highest precipitation of 133.8 millimeters was recorded at the observation station of Niangniang mountain in Datong Hui and Tu Autonomous County in Xining City.

