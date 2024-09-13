Three dead in Nepal traffic accident

Kathmandu, Sep 13 (IANS) Three people were killed and another was seriously injured on Friday morning after a pickup van veered off the highway in Nepal's Baglung district.

Bhupendra Budha, vice chairperson of Putha Uttarganga Rural Municipality in Rukum East district, was among the dead.

The vehicle was en route to Rukum East from Kathmandu, the capital city, when it fell 300 meters down the highway, said Pratap Poudel, an inspector from Baglung police, Xinhua news agency reported.

A total of 2,369 people were killed in traffic accidents in Nepal in the 2023-24 fiscal year which ended in mid-July, according to Nepal Police records.

