Three children killed in Chad building collapse

Yaounde, Aug 11 (IANS) Three children have been found dead beneath the debris of a collapsed wall in Chad's Kanem region after torrential rain, an official said.

The tragedy happened on Friday at the Ligra locality of the region when a local house collapsed, resulting in the death of three children, two girls and a two-year-old boy, said Brahim Alifa Ali, the prefect of the Kanem-Centre department, Xinhua news agency reported.

Last week, Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno warned of the risk of flooding after heavy rain battered the Central African nation for days.

The government was working to achieve "lasting solutions throughout the national territory from now on," he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.