Thousands of trucks carrying lifesaving food items remain stuck at Torkham border

Kabul, March 13 (IANS) The World Food Programme (WFP) has stated that thousands of trucks remain stranded at the Torkham border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan which remains closed since February 21 after several violent clashes that have resulted in the death of many armed forces personnel and civilians on both sides.

The trucks are carrying critical food supplies and other commercial and humanitarian cargo for the vulnerable communities in Afghanistan.

The WFP estimates that 22.9 million Afghans require humanitarian assistance in 2025, with 14.8 million facing acute food insecurity. As humanitarian organisations struggle with logistical challenges and growing displacement, the delay at the Torkham border is yet another setback in efforts to provide essential aid to the people of Afghanistan.

"Hundreds of cargo trucks are stuck here, including transit goods. Some of these items have already perished, causing financial losses for traders. The governments of Pakistan and Afghanistan must find a solution to this problem," Mohammad Gul, a driver on the Torkham route, told leading Afghan media outlet TOLOnews.

Meanwhile, talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan aimed at resolving the 19-day Torkham border dispute broke down after the Afghan delegation walked out, accusing Pakistan of not taking the negotiations seriously.

The volatile border, one of the most important crossings between Afghanistan and Pakistan, handles the largest volume of trade and movement between the two countries. The current situation has inflicted a massive blow to the traders on both sides of the border who have lost millions of dollars due to the standoff.

Pakistan shut down the Torkham crossing last month after Afghan forces were engaged in construction activities on their side. "Whenever we build facilities, they close the route. We tell them, if you don't allow us to construct facilities, then you shouldn't build them either," said Abdul Jabbar Hikmat, Afghanistan's Torkham Commissioner.

Meanwhile, several drivers and passengers expressed frustration over the closure, stating that it has caused serious hardships for people.

"One of our patients is here, and we are not allowed to take him to Peshawar for treatment. Another patient has passed away on the other side and Pakistan is not permitting us to bring back the body because the gate has been closed since," said Noor-ul-Haq, who was accompanying a patient at Torkham.

