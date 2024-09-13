Third runway approved for Melbourne Airport

Sydney, Sep 13 (IANS) The Australian government has approved plans for a third runway at Melbourne Airport, federal Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Catherine King said on Friday.

King said she has approved the major development plan for a third runway at the international airport, which is the second-busiest in Australia.

However, the government has imposed conditions on the three billion Australian dollars (2.01 billion U.S. dollars) project to minimize its environmental and noise impacts.

King said the airport would be required to provide a legal commitment to restore the length of the existing east-west runway after the construction of the third runway so that traffic is shared across the three landing strips.

Additionally, the airport will be required to conduct a community health study into noise impacts and implement a noise amelioration program for impacted nearby communities.

Construction on the runway is set to begin in 2025 and it is expected to be operational by 2031, Xinhua news agency reported.

"This new runway will allow Melbourne Airport to cater to the demand of a growing city, providing better access for freight and passengers and driving economic growth for years to come," King said in a statement.

"Melbourne's third runway will bring it in line with Sydney and other globally competitive airports."

The airport, which is located approximately 20 km northwest of Melbourne's central business district, currently has two runways - one running north-south and another east-west.

The 3,000-meter third runway will be run parallel to the existing north-south runway, allowing for simultaneous takeoffs and landings.

Melbourne Airport Chief Executive Officer Lorie Argus welcomed the government's approval.

"Australia's vast distances and Melbourne's position on the globe mean demand for air access will continue to grow as our population increases," she said.

"Sydney and Brisbane already operate parallel runway systems, so this will ensure that Melbourne does not become a handbrake on the national air network or the national economy."

The number of passengers serviced by the airport every year is expected to double to 83 million by 2046.

