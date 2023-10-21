Third meeting on Ukraine's Peace Formula in Malta on Oct 28-29

Kiev, Oct 21 (IANS) The international meeting to discuss Ukraine's Peace Formula will take place on October 28-29 in Malta.

The meeting, gathering foreign policy and national security advisers, will be held without representatives of Russia, Xinhua news agency reported, citing Ukrinform news agency.

The event will follow the peace meetings on Ukraine's Peace Formula, which took place in Denmark's capital of Copenhagen and the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah earlier this year.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky put forward a 10-point formula designed to achieve peace in Ukraine at the Group of Twenty (G20) summit in Indonesia in November 2022.

