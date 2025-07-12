Wimbledon Women's Final Iga Swiatek vs. Amanda Anisimova: Prediction, Preview, How to Watch the Final for Free?

If you are a tennis fan and you are looking to find a way to catch the Wimbledon Women's singles final between Amanda Anisimova and Iga Swiatek, don't worry, we have got you covered. In what can easily be considered an unexpected final between two tennis players who never expected to reach the final in the first place, the Wimbledon women's singles final holds a lot of expectations for American tennis.

Iga Swiatek vs Amanda Anisimova Wimbledon Final Prediction

First of all, American WTA players are on a roll this year. Two out of two grand slam champions on the women's singles side are Americans this year, and Amanda Anisimova is gunning to be the third champion from the States to have her name etched in history forever. On the other hand, Iga Swiatek, who has been facing flak over the past few months for not winning any slam, is also looking to erase the criticism she has of herself over just being a clay-court merchant. Swiatek had an epic run to the final, and she has actually altered her game a bit to suit the needs of the grass.

It will be a highly intriguing contest between these two players, as both have aggressive forehands, and an exchange of breaks might be highly difficult to achieve considering their accurate serving so far this tournament. Tennis fans across the world are in for a blast, and it's safe to say that it will be a blockbuster encounter between the two.

How to Watch the Wimbledon 2025 Women's Singles Final for Free?

Iga Swiatek is the clear favorite to win the final, but Amanda Anisimova, who is in her first major final, will have less pressure since she has already exceeded her goals.

Going by the type of players that Amanda defeated en route to her final, she might also be a bit more fatigued than Iga, and that's why Iga Swiatek might win the final in three sets.

To watch the final, JioHotstar and Star Sports Network will be streaming the match live. But there is another way you can watch this intriguing finale for free also, and that's through BBC iplayer. Wimbledon will be streamed live on BBC iplayer every year, and this time is no exception.

Enjoy this intense final between Amanda Anisimova and Iga Swiatek, which will happen live from 08:30 PM IST.