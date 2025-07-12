Amanda Anisimova: Family, Father's Death, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Wimbledon 2025 Run, and More!

Amanda Anisimova has steadily climbed the ranks in the world of tennis, but her journey has been far from ordinary. She could very well win her first-ever grand slam title against Iga Swiatek in a matter of a few hours at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships.

From personal heartbreak to headline-making performances, here's everything you need to know about the American tennis star.

Amanda Anisimova: A Promising Talent from a Tennis Family

Born on August 31, 2001, in Freehold Township, New Jersey, Amanda Anisimova is the daughter of Russian immigrants Olga and Konstantin Anisimov. The family moved to Florida to support Amanda’s tennis aspirations at a young age. Her father, Konstantin, played a crucial role in her development as a player, coaching her through much of her early career.

Tragedy Struck Amanda Anisimova: The Loss of Her Father

In August 2019, just before the US Open, Amanda faced an unimaginable loss—her father and longtime coach, Konstantin Anisimov, passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack. She was only 17 at the time. The devastating news shook the tennis world, as Amanda took a break from the sport to grieve. Since then, emotional strength and maturity beyond her years have marked her comeback.

Who Is Amanda Anisimova Currently Dating?

Amanda has kept her personal life relatively private, but recently, she’s been linked to a few names. Most notably, she confirmed a relationship with filmmaker and athlete Tyler Roos, son of former AFL star Paul Roos, via social media in 2022. Instagram revealed the two traveling together and sharing glimpses of their lives. However, as of mid-2025, Amanda hasn’t publicly confirmed if they’re still together, choosing to focus more on her career.

Amanda Anisimova: Net Worth and Endorsements

Anisimova’s career earnings have soared thanks to consistent performances at Grand Slams and WTA events. As of 2025, Amanda Anisimova's estimated net worth is around $3 million. In addition to prize money, she has bagged endorsement deals with brands like Nike, Gatorade, and Babolat, adding to her growing fortune.

Wimbledon 2025: A Gritty Comeback

Amanda Anisimova’s return to Wimbledon this year was a testament to her resilience. After struggling with injuries and form post-2022, her 2025 run saw her reaching the Round of 16, showing flashes of brilliance that once made her a Roland Garros semifinalist in 2019. Her powerful baseline game, combined with improved mental composure, made her one of the most exciting players to watch this season.