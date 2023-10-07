Yesteryear Telugu Actress Sarala Kumari Goes Missing in Flood-ravaged Sikkim 

Hyderabad: Yesteryear Telugu actress Sarala Kumari is reportedly missing following a flash flood in the Teesta River in Sikkim which has claimed 42 lives so far, her daughter Nabitha, who is residing in the US, said on Saturday.

Nabitha has made an earnest appeal to the Telangana government to help her locate her missing mother in the flood-ravaged northeastern state.

Sarala Kumari made her debut in the Telugu film industry after she was crowned as Miss Andhra Pradesh in 1983. She has acted in films like NTR-starrer ‘Daana Veera Soora Karna’ and ‘Sangharshana’.

The yesteryear actor is a resident of Hi-Tech city in Hyderabad. She had gone on a pleasure trip along with her friends on October 2. Nabitha is anxious about her mother and seeking assistance from the state government. She said she knew about her mother’s trip to Sikkim and she’s lost contact with her since October 3.

