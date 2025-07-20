Telangana Ready for Grand Bonalu 2025: Monday, July 21 Public Holiday

The Telangana government has officially declared Monday, July 21, 2025, a public holiday in celebration of the Bonalu festival. Government offices, educational institutions, and liquor outlets will remain closed across Hyderabad, Secunderabad, and surrounding areas. The move is aimed at ensuring a smooth and uninterrupted observance of the festivities by devotees, free from administrative and commercial disruptions.

Celebrations Across Telangana

Bonalu will be celebrated with great fervor across various parts of the state, including local colonies and temple communities. In areas like Rangareddy and Medchal, where temple processions and rituals span two days, holidays have been granted for both Saturday, July 20, and Sunday, July 21, to accommodate the elaborate festivities.

The Significance of Bonalu

Bonalu is a traditional Hindu folk festival dedicated to Goddess Mahakali. Women carry decorated pots, or "Bonam", on their heads—filled with rice, jaggery, turmeric, neem leaves, and coconuts—as offerings to the Goddess. Clad in traditional attire, they participate in temple visits and community processions. The celebrations are marked by vibrant drumming, chanting, dancing, and devotional fervor.

Major Temples Hosting Bonalu Celebrations

Bonalu is observed with grandeur at several key temples, including:

Sri Ujjaini Mahakali Temple, Secunderabad

Lal Darwaza Mahankali Temple, Old City, Hyderabad

Golconda Fort Temple, Hyderabad

Numerous temples in residential colonies and villages across the state

A Fusion of Devotion and Culture

The Bonalu festival uniquely blends religious devotion with cultural expression. From traditional drumbeats to folk dances and processions, every corner of Telangana comes alive with energy and spirituality. Thousands of devotees gather to seek blessings for health, protection, and prosperity.

Preparations in Place

To ensure smooth conduct of the celebrations, the state government has implemented traffic diversions and heightened security in and around key temples. Police personnel and temple authorities are working in close coordination to manage crowds and maintain order during the festivities.

Telangana Ready for Grand Bonalu 2025

With the public holiday now official, Telangana is set to celebrate Bonalu 2025 on a grand scale. The state will witness a vibrant display of faith, tradition, and community spirit as devotees come together to honor Goddess Mahakali.