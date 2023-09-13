Telangana Police Foils BJP’s Deeksha Over Unemployment, Kishan Reddy Detained

Hyderabad: The city police official forcibly broke a 24-hour-long hunger strike launched by the leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the ‘injustice’ with unemployed and youth by the KCR government in the state.

The Hyderabad police foiled BJP’s ‘deeksha’ and detained several party workers in the evening. This resulted in the exchange of heated arguments between the police and the saffron party workers, which led to tense situation and chaos at the Dharna Chowk. The police said the permission for holding the deeksha was granted till 6 pm and detained Kishan Reddy for continuing the strike beyond the permitted hours.

However, the Telangana BJP chief asserted that he will continue the deeksha till 6 am on Thursday. He warned that the police would face consequences if they forced him to break his fast.

The union minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy kick-started the party’s hunger strike at Dharna Chowk at Indira Park here on Wednesday. Kishan Reddy alleged that during the last nine years, the BRS government failed to provide jobs to the unemployed and also went back on its promise to pay unemployment allowance.

The BJP leader said after coming to power on the slogan of “water, funds and jobs”, KCR betrayed the unemployed. He alleged that the government has done injustice to students and unemployed who played a key role in the Telangana movement.

#WATCH | Police detain BJP workers who are gathered in support of Telangana BJP president & Union minister G Kishan Reddy who is sitting on a 24-hour hunger strike against KC Rao government in Hyderabad's Indira Park pic.twitter.com/oRRWdFvwmn — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2023

He asked what happened to KCR’s promise of a job to every house. “The youth had expected that they would get jobs in their own state but they have been betrayed by the KCR government,” he said.

