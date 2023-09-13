73% Bihar MPs facing criminal cases: ADR

Patna, Sep 13 (IANS) With the Lok Sabha election around the corner, the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) claimed that 73 per cent of MPs of Bihar are facing criminal charges.

The ADR reports are based on the affidavits filed by the public representatives during the nomination of their candidatures in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha polls.

Bihar has a total of 56 MPs of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and 41 of them are facing criminal charges.

Among 56 MPs, 16 belong to the Rajya Sabha and 10 of them are facing criminal charges, which means 63 per cent of Rajya Sabha MPs have criminal charges against their names and 38 per cent of MPs have serious criminal charges like rape and murder and attempt to murder.

Bihar has 40 Lok Sabha MPs and 31 of them have criminal cases against their names.

As far as crimes against women are concerned nationwide, a total of 134 MLAs and MPs are involved in rape, gang rape or outraging the modesty of women in the country.

Among 134, twenty-one of them are MPs and 113 are MLAs. When it comes to party-wise data, the BJP is on the top with 44 public representatives facing charges of crime against women and 10 of them are MPs and 34 are MLAs.

In the second spot is the Congress, having 25 public representatives including 5 MPs and 20 MLAs.

The AAP is in third position with 13 MLAs facing charges of crime against women and no MP are involved in it.

The RJD has 4 MLAs and no MP and JD-U has one MLA and no MP involved in crime against women.

