Shujaat Saudagar shares how ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’ team battled major setbacks during its making

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Shujaat Saudagar, the director of the upcoming streaming period crime-drama ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’, has opened up on suffering major setbacks during the making of the series.

The series hit the roadblock first in 2020 when the world at large was going through the testing times of the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Talking to IANS, Shujaat said: “Sulk karne se kuchh hota toh hai nahi, we are all grown ups, we got to do what we gotta do. We had many setbacks, the first of which we encountered during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Covid was something which was very new to the world back then, none of us knew about what was going to happen or what the future will be especially, during the first wave, there was uncertainty.”

He further mentioned that problems often trigger the sense of community within people and it’s something that helped them sail through during the difficult times.

“In such scenarios, it becomes a collective journey. What I went through in that phase is something that everyone in our team was collectively going through but we all put up a brave front and did our bit and here we are all set to tell our story and to bring it to the world”, he added.

‘Bambai Meri Jaan’ will drop on Prime Video on September 14.

