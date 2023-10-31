Telangana MP Attack: Security of Only BRS MLAs, MPs Upgraded, Oppn Fumes

Hyderabad: In the wake of attack on Bharat Rashtra Samithi ( BRS) MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy during a poll campaign, the state government on Tuesday enhanced the security for BRS legislators and parliament members.

Additional DG Intelligence issued orders and directed all the district officials to deploy 4+4 gunmen from the regular 2+2 gunmen to the elected representatives. The circular has

However, the order has raised questions for increasing the security cover only for MLAs and MPs of the ruling BRS party. Citing threat level to them during the election campaign, the MLAs of opposition parties have requested the state police chief to beef up their security cover too.

BJP legislator MLA Raghunandan Rao has written to the State Election Commission to complain that the authorities were not considering their request for upgrading their security cover. He added that if the election officials do not look into their requests, then he will write to the Chief Election Commissioner.

Earlier, chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao condemned the attack on his party colleague Prabhakar Reddy, who was participating in the poll campaign at the time of attack. He said any act of violent politics will not be tolerated.

