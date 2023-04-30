Telangana: Couple Brutally Murdered Over Extra-marital Affair in Adilabad

Adilabad: A young man and a married woman found dead under suspicious circumstances in Adilabad on Sunday, the police said. Prime facie, the couple was brutally murdered by unidentified persons. The double murder took place in Seethagondi village of Gudihathnoor mandal in Adilabad district.

The deceased couple, identified as Mohammed Rafeeq and Ashwini (26), were residents of Adilabad. The police suspect that the double murder may have taken place a couple of days ago. It is said both the victims were missing since Friday, however, no missing complaints were lodged with the police.

The police are verifying the CCTV footage of the area. The officials have found a bike near the bodies. According to preliminary investigations, the accused persons reportedly followed the couple in a car before committing the crime.

Meanwhile, the husband of deceased Ashwini has surrendered to the police. Reports suggest that the husband told the police that he did not approve the extra-marital relationship of his wife, so he committed the double murder. The family of Rafeeq has demanded the police to file a murder case and ensure the harshest punishment for the perpetrator.

