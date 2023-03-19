Telangana BJP to Hold Deeksha with We Want Our Jobs Slogan Across State Tomorrow 

Hyderabad: A day after complaining to the Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan about the TSPSC question paper leak, the state BJP has said it will hold ‘deeksha’ across the state on Monday.

The state BJP unit chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar said all party leaders and cadres will hold ‘deeksha’ with the slogan ‘We want our jobs’ at all district headquarters tomorrow. He demanded that the IT minister KT Rama Rao be removed as he is allegedly responsible for the question paper leakage.

The BJP leader participated in the party’s Scheduled Caste Morcha state executive committee meeting at the party headquarters here on Sunday. He said the deeksha will be held between 10 am and 1 pm on Monday, according to the party statement.

“We shall continue our agitation till Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s son KTR is dismissed from the Cabinet and the unemployed youth who lost their precious time and energy be compensated with Rs 1 lakh each,” Sanjay said.

Alleging that KTR had a role in the question paper leakage, he said the agitation will continue till KTR is removed from the state Cabinet. The BJP leader is also demanding that the government should give Rs 1 lakh compensation to each student for their suffering due to the leakage of the TSPSC question paper.

Meanwhile, Congress is also holding KTR responsible for the question paper leakage. Telangana unit Congress chief A Revanth Reddy alleged that KTR’s aide Tirupati has links with Rajasekhar Reddy, a contract employee, who was arrested in the paper leak case.

Also Read: KTR's aide involved in TSPSC paper leak: T'gana Congress chief

