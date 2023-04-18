Shab-e-Qadr Celebrations: All Flyovers Except Three To Be Closed For Public Tonight

Hyderabad Traffic police have decided to close all major flyovers except three on Tuesday night in view of Shab-e-Qadr (jagne ki raath or Lailat-ul Qadr). The city police have issued an advisory to inform the commuters about the closure of several flyovers and also requested the public to take alternative roads for commuting during night hours.

The traffic police said all flyovers except the ones at Greenland, PVNR Expressway and Langer Houz will be closed for all types of vehicles from 10 pm on Tuesday night to Wednesday morning.

The closure of these flyovers is to regulate the traffic and to ensure road safety during jagne ki raath celebrations. In case of any inconvenience, the commuters can call on the traffic helpline on this number, 9010203626, said Sudheer Babu, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Hyderabad, in a press release issued on Monday.

Also Read: Same-sex Marriages Recognition Issue Comes up for Hearing in Supreme Court Today

