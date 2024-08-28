Green Med Hospital: Leading the Way in Rare Surgeries for Congenital Hand and Finger Deformities

On August 22, 2024, Hyderabad-based Green Med Hospital successfully performed rare surgeries on six children with congenital hand abnormalities, transforming the lives of the children and their families. The hospital has been consistently performing such complex surgeries and playing a pivotal role in changing the lives of many.

For children suffering from congenital deformities, crooked hands, difficulties in performing tasks with their hands, and contracted fingers, Green Med Hospital is the right destination.

The hospital boasts orthopedic surgeons skilled in performing highly complex surgeries that are often not available elsewhere.

Renowned doctor Dr. Guduru Jagadish, former Director of BIRD Hospital (Tirupati), known for conducting rare surgeries and providing rehabilitation for polio and cerebral palsy patients, now heads the Orthopedics Department at Green Med Hospital. He is joined by another esteemed specialist, Dr. Bhaskaranand Kumar, one of the country's leading hand surgery experts. Together, they perform these revolutionary surgeries, transforming the lives of their patients.