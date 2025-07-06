Telangana minister hits back at BJP over its party state chief's letter to CM

Hyderabad, July 6 (IANS) Telangana Transport and Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Sunday slammed the state BJP leaders for writing letters to the state government over its alleged failures.

Day after newly-appointed BJP state president Ramchander Rao wrote a letter to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, alleging non-fulfilment of promises made by the Congress party, the minister launched a counter-attack with an open reply to the BJP.

Ponnam Prabhakar said that it's ironic that those who "failed" to get even one paisa for the state from the Centre, were writing letters to them.

He described the BJP government at the Centre under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "mega failure".

He alleged that the BJP backtracked on all the promises made to people in the last three elections.

The minister said that the BJP government has a long list of "failures". "It’s laughable that leaders of such a party are writing letters to the chief minister," he said.

"Apart from making grand promises, inciting hatred, and spreading lies, you have done nothing. Farmers, youth, women, the poor, SC, ST, BC, minorities... you have a history of deceiving every section of society. If we write about your failures, it would be as long as the Ramayana; if we listen, it would be as vast as the Mahabharata,” the minister told the BJP leader in his response on 'X'.

The Congress leader listed out the promises made by the BJP in the elections which were never fulfilled. These include a monthly pension for small and marginal farmers above 60 years of age, increasing to Rs 6,000 annual Kisan Samman Nidhi for farmers' crop investment support, filling 10 lakh vacancies in the government, Rs 15 lakh to every household and two crore jobs annually.

"What have you done for Telangana in 11 years? Not a single rupee has come to Telangana. What have you, or the 8 BJP MPs and two Union Ministers from this state, done?," he asked.

Prabhakar asked the BJP leaders about their stance on Prime Minister Modi's statement in Parliament, allegedly criticising the formation of Telangana state.

The minister came down heavily on the BJP for not fulfilling the commitments made in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

He advised the state BJP leaders to write letters to Prime Minister Modi to fulfil the promises made to Telangana.

The Congress leader said that writing a letter to the Congress government formed one and a half years ago, and asking it to do everything in a short period reflects the "blind hatred" of BJP leaders.

