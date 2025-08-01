Telangana HC quashes defamation case against CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, Aug 1 (IANS) In a huge relief to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, the Telangana High Court, on Friday, quashed a case filed by a BJP leader for alleged defamatory remarks against the party made at a public meeting during the campaign for Lok Sabha elections last year.

Justice K. Lakshman, who had reserved the order on the Chief Minister’s petition on July 7, pronounced the same on Friday.

The Chief Minister had approached the High Court, seeking the quashing of a defamation case brought against him in the Nampally Special Court for People's Representatives.

Addressing a public meeting at Kothagudem, the Chief Minister had reportedly accused the BJP of planning to abolish reservations if voted to power. He had also allegedly displayed a morphed video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

BJP leader Kasam Venkateshwarlu had filed the complaint, accusing the Chief Minister of making false statements that the BJP would abolish reservations if it won the election. He argued that the remarks and visuals were aimed at damaging the party’s image.

The petitioner had provided audio and video recordings of the speech as evidence.

The case involved alleged offences under Section 499 of the Indian Penal Code (defamation) and Section 125 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which pertains to promoting enmity between classes in connection with elections.

Arguing that the case lacks merit, the Chief Minister had sought High Court orders to quash the proceedings and excuse him from mandatory court appearances.

Revanth Reddy’s counsel had told the court that the statement was made in a political context and should not be construed as defamatory.

In interim orders passed on April 25, the High Court had exempted the Chief Minister from personal appearance before the trial court.

In May, the High Court extended interim orders in favour of the Chief Minister and stayed further proceedings in the lower court.

The Chief Minister had made the alleged defamatory remarks during the public meeting at Kothagudem in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on May 4, 2024.

The complainant had alleged defamation and violation of electoral conduct laws.

