Telangana Formation Day celebrations to be held on grand scale

Hyderabad, May 27 (IANS) Telangana Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari on Monday said that the state Formation Day celebrations will be organised on a grand scale on June 2.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will pay tributes to Telangana martyrs at the memorial at Gun Park near the Assembly building and will then attend the main official celebration to be held at Secunderabad Parade grounds.

The Chief Secretary on Monday held a meeting with top officials of various departments at the state secretariat to review the arrangements for the state formation day celebrations.

The Chief Secretary said that the main event will be held at Parade Grounds on June 2, the Chief Minister will release the state song and address the gathering.

A cultural carnival, displaying all art forms, will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the same day at Tank Bund in the heart of the city. Santhi Kumar said that 5,000 trainee police officers will participate in the carnival with the police band.

About 80 stalls will be set up on Tank Bund to display and sell handicrafts and various products made by weavers and self-help groups. Famous hotels will also set up their stalls to sell their delicacies.

For children participating in the carnival, sports events and entertainment programmes will be organised.

As a large number of people are expected to participate in the programme to be held at Tank Bund, the Chief Secretary directed officials to make all arrangements to ensure that they do not face any inconvenience.

Santhi Kumari said after the cultural performance, there will be attractive fireworks and a laser show. All government departments have been asked to illuminate their buildings on the occasion of state formation day.

Director General of Police Ravi Gupta, special chief secretaries Dana Kishore, Sailaja Ramaiyyar, Srinivas Raju, general administration department secretary Raghunandan Rao and other officials attended the meeting.

