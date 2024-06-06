Telangana CM speaks to Chandrababu Naidu, congratulates him on TDP's victory

Hyderabad, June 6 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday spoke to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N. Chandrababu Naidu over the phone and congratulated him on his party's landslide victory in Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections.

The Chief Minister extended heartfelt greetings to Chandrababu Naidu, who is set to assume the office of Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Revanth Reddy asserted that the two states should continue cordial relations and co-operate with each other in resolving pending matters related to Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act in a friendly atmosphere.

The Chief Minister spoke to Naidu over the phone during a meeting to review the result of Mahabubabad parliamentary constituency.

Minister Seethakka, MP Balaram Naik, Advisor to the Chief Minister Vem Narender Reddy, Whip Ramchandra Naik and MLAs from the segments which fall under Mahabubabad attended the meeting.

TDP-led alliance swept elections in Andhra Pradesh, bagging 164 seats in 175-member Assembly.

Revanth Reddy had earlier congratulated Naidu through a social media post on June 4.

Revanth Reddy was in TDP before joining Congress in 2017. He was considered close to Chandrababu Naidu.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.