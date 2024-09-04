Tejashwi Yadav to embark on ‘Workers’ Dialogue Program’ from Sep 10

Patna, Sep 4 (IANS) Bihar Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav will embark on the ‘Workers’ Dialogue Program’ from September 10 to connect with the party workers.

“We will start the Yatra from the birthplace of Jananayak Karpuri Thakur on September 10 and cover four districts by September 17. During the Yatra, we will connect with workers and exchange ideas through the ‘Workers’ Dialogue Program’ to strengthen the party,” said the LoP while outlining Yatra’s objectives during a high-level meeting at the RJD headquarters in Patna.

Tejashwi said that the Yatra will focus on engaging with those who are actively working for the party, ensuring meaningful interactions without large crowds.

“The intention is to connect directly with the core workers, fostering stronger organisational ties and unity within the party as it prepares for future challenges,” the LoP said.

He said that only the workers from the specific Assembly constituency will be present at the pre-scheduled program for their respective areas.

“This focused engagement is intended to ensure meaningful dialogue with those directly involved in the party's activities at the local level,” he said.

He has also instructed all District Presidents to prepare a comprehensive list of leaders and workers from their respective districts ahead of the programme.

“The purpose of the Yatra is to gather insights about the challenges faced by the party, the common people, and specific areas from the local workers. By understanding these issues, the party aims to resolve their problems,” Yadav said.

He also asked the workers to actively engage with the oppressed, deprived, and poor people from all classes, stressing the importance of embracing and respecting them.

Tejashwi emphasised that this respect should be evident in the party's actions and interactions, reflecting the party’s commitment to inclusivity and social justice.

