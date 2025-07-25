Realme 15 Pro 5G, Realme 15 5G Launch in India on July 30: Price, Features, and More

As Realme gears up to launch its latest smartphone series—the Realme 15—in India at 12 noon on July 30, here’s a quick look at the pricing and features of the two upcoming models.

Models and Branding

The lineup includes two smartphones: the Realme 15 Pro 5G and the more affordable Realme 15 5G. Both are being marketed as "AI Party Phones" with a focus on performance, display, and camera capabilities.

Key Specifications & Design

Both phones feature a large 6.8-inch Curve+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 6,500 nits. The Realme 15 Pro 5G is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, while the Realme 15 5G runs on MediaTek’s Dimensity 7300+. Both devices are equipped with 4nm chipsets and pack a 7,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.

Available Colours

Both models will be available in Flowing Silver and Velvet Green. The Realme 15 Pro also comes in an exclusive Silk Purple variant. The standard Realme 15 5G will additionally be offered in Soft Pink.

Camera

The Realme 15 Pro boasts a triple-camera setup, headlined by a 50MP Sony IMX896 main sensor, and includes a 50MP front camera for high-resolution selfies.

The Realme 15 5G features a dual 50MP camera setup and supports 4K 60fps video recording on both front and rear cameras, despite lacking a triple-lens configuration.

Pricing

Realme 15 Pro 5G:

Starts at ₹31,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant

Goes up to ₹38,999 for 12GB+512GB

Realme 15 5G: