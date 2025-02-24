Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Release Date, Price in India, Dubai, Canada, Specs, and Availability

Samsung is gearing up to expand its flagship lineup with the highly anticipated Galaxy S25 Edge. Expected to launch in the coming months, the smartphone stands out with its ultra-slim design and premium features. The company briefly showcased the device during the Galaxy S25 series launch event, and now, fresh leaks have surfaced, offering a closer look at its design, specifications, and pricing. Here’s everything we know so far.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Design (Leaked)

A recent leak from a Spanish YouTube tech channel (via PhoneArena) reportedly showcased the Galaxy S25 Edge in a comparison video alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The video highlighted its slim profile and overall feel in hand. However, the video was quickly taken down, possibly due to pressure from Samsung, hinting at the accuracy of the leak.

During the early preview at the Galaxy Unpacked event, the Galaxy S25 Edge was seen featuring a vertically aligned dual-camera setup. While the device is significantly slimmer than most premium smartphones, it is slightly thicker than the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Reports indicate that the thickness could be around 5.6mm or slightly more, making it one of the slimmest phones in Samsung’s lineup.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Expected Specifications

The Galaxy S25 Edge is rumored to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, promising high-end performance. The smartphone is expected to boast a 200MP primary camera—similar to the Galaxy S25 Ultra—along with a 12MP ultrawide lens for enhanced photography capabilities.

On the battery front, leaks suggest that Samsung may equip the device with a 4,000mAh unit. Despite the seemingly modest battery capacity, Samsung is likely to optimize the hardware and software for efficient power management, ensuring a balance between performance and battery life.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Expected Price in India, Dubai, and Canada

Positioned between the Galaxy S25 Plus and S25 Ultra, the Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to be a premium offering. Here’s a look at the rumored pricing in different markets:

India – Around Rs 1,10,000

Dubai – Around AED 4,100

Canada – Around CA$ 1,600

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Release Date

While Samsung has yet to announce an official release date, the increasing frequency of leaks suggests that the launch is imminent. Reports indicate that the Galaxy S25 Edge could debut between April and June this year.