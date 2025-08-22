OnePlus 13R Price Drops Under Rs 36500: Check Latest Deals on Amazon, Flipkart!

If you've been putting off updating your phone because you're waiting for the right price, now is a good moment. The OnePlus 13R, one of the brand's most popular premium mid-range smartphones, is now available at a significant discount on Flipkart, thereby lowering its price below Rs 30,000. Given its flagship-level specifications, this offer is difficult to resist, but it will not last forever; here are all the specifics.

The OnePlus 13R 5G debuted in India with a starting price of Rs 42,999. It is currently available on Flipkart for Rs 39,384. Axis Bank clients can now receive an additional Rs 750 discount on credit/debit EMI purchases, decreasing the effective cost even further.

The exchange offer is really sweetening the deal. For example, if you trade in a two-year-old OnePlus Nord 3, you may save up to Rs 10,450, lowering the OnePlus 13R's price to just Rs 28,184. That's a savings of approximately Rs 14,815 off the launch price, making it a fantastic value-for-money offer.

Along with the OnePlus 13R, the OnePlus 13 has also seen a price cut, and the bargain is currently available on Amazon for those who wish to take advantage of it. There is an Rs.5000 discount on the OnePlus 13. The handset was initially priced at Rs.69,999 but is now available for Rs.64,999.