iPhone SE 4 vs iPhone 16: Price in India, USA, and Dubai Compared

Apple is set to launch the much-anticipated iPhone SE 4, marking a significant upgrade in its budget-friendly lineup. Expected to be unveiled on February 19, the iPhone SE 4 promises a modern design and powerful hardware. But how does it compare to the iPhone 16, Apple’s most affordable flagship? Let’s dive into the details.

iPhone SE 4 vs iPhone 16: Price in India, USA, and Dubai

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to debut on February 19, with pre-orders starting on February 21 and official sales beginning on February 28. While Apple has yet to confirm the pricing, reports suggest it could start at $499 (approximately Rs 50,000 in India and AED 2,000 in Dubai), making it a strong competitor to the Google Pixel 8a.

In contrast, the iPhone 16, launched in September 2024, starts at $799 (Rs 79,900 in India and AED 3,399 in Dubai). The price difference makes the iPhone SE 4 a more budget-friendly option, but is it worth the savings? Let’s compare.

iPhone SE 4 vs iPhone 16: Design and Display

Apple is finally retiring the dated iPhone 8-style design used in previous SE models. The iPhone SE 4 is expected to adopt the modern look of the iPhone 14, featuring a 6.1-inch OLED display and a Face ID notch instead of the traditional Home button. However, it will miss out on Apple’s Dynamic Island feature, which remains exclusive to the iPhone 16 lineup.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 also sports a 6.1-inch OLED screen but comes with additional design elements like the Action Button and Camera Control, which may not be available on the iPhone SE 4.

iPhone SE 4 vs iPhone 16: Camera Comparison

The iPhone SE 4 is rumored to feature a 48MP primary camera, a significant upgrade from the previous SE model’s 12MP sensor. However, it is unlikely to include an ultrawide lens, a feature that the iPhone 16 retains for more versatile photography.

For selfies, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to offer a 12MP front camera, a major improvement over the previous model’s 7MP sensor, bringing it closer to flagship-level performance.

iPhone SE 4 vs iPhone 16: Performance and Battery Life

Both devices are expected to be powered by Apple’s latest A18 chip, coupled with 8GB of RAM, ensuring top-tier performance. The iPhone SE 4 could also debut Apple’s first in-house 5G modem, a groundbreaking move for the company.

In terms of battery, the iPhone SE 4 is rumored to house a 3,279mAh battery, a significant upgrade from its predecessor. However, the iPhone 16 still holds an advantage with a slightly larger 3,561mAh battery, potentially offering better longevity. Both devices are expected to support USB-C charging and MagSafe wireless charging.

Verdict: Which iPhone Should You Choose?

The iPhone SE 4 appears to be a solid option for those looking for a modern iPhone experience at a lower price. With an updated design, powerful internals, and improved cameras, it offers excellent value for money. However, if you want premium features like an ultrawide camera, Dynamic Island, and a slightly better battery, the iPhone 16 may still be the better choice despite the higher price.