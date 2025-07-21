iPhone 17 Colors Leaked: New Shades for Base, Air, and Pro Models Revealed

As Apple gears up for its big iPhone 17 reveal this September, new reports have surfaced confirming the full range of colors coming to the next generation of iPhones — including the all-new iPhone 17 Air.

According to independent sources speaking to Macworld, and corroborated by reliable leakers like Majin Bu and Sonny Dickson, Apple is once again expanding its color palette with bold new shades and subtle refinements across the iPhone 17 lineup. Here's a full breakdown of what to expect.

iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air: Fresh and Differentiated Colors

Apple is reportedly differentiating the iPhone 17 and the newly introduced iPhone 17 Air with unique color options, moving away from the uniform color strategy used for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus.

iPhone 17 Expected Colors:

Black (same as iPhone 16)

White (same as iPhone 16)

Steel Gray – Pantone 18-4005 TPG

Green – Pantone 2282 U

Purple – Pantone 530 U

Light Blue – Pantone 658 U

iPhone 17 Air Expected Colors:

Black (same as iPhone 16)

White – slightly brighter and cooler

Light Blue – Pantone 657 U, lighter than base iPhone 17

Light Gold (Gardenia) – Pantone 11-0604 TPG

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to weigh around 145 grams and measure just 5.5 mm thick, making it Apple’s thinnest and lightest iPhone yet. Apple reportedly chose less saturated, softer colors for the Air model to emphasize its sleek, ultra-light design. The Sky Blue option, for example, is said to mirror the color introduced with the M4 MacBook Air.

iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max: Premium Finishes and New Shades

For the high-end models, Apple is set to offer both classic and standout finishes, including two entirely new options.

iPhone 17 Pro / Pro Max Colors:

Black (same as iPhone 16 Pro)

White (same as iPhone 16 Pro)

Gray – similar to Natural Titanium

Dark Blue – Pantone 19-4025 TPG (Mood Indigo)

Orange – Pantone 1501243 TCX (Papaya)

The Dark Blue model is expected to resemble the Blue Titanium color seen with the iPhone 15 Pro, while the Orange version will reportedly feature a vibrant, fluorescent-style finish. Apple’s rumored shift from titanium to aluminum frames for the Pro models appears to be influencing the updated color direction.

A New Design and More Under the Hood

In addition to new colors, the iPhone 17 lineup is expected to bring several key upgrades:

New A19 chip

12GB RAM for Pro models

Larger display on the standard iPhone 17

All-new camera design with a larger rear camera array

Ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air to replace the iPhone 16 Plus

Apple is anticipated to hold its annual fall event in September 2025, where it will officially unveil the iPhone 17 family and confirm all the details.

Final Thoughts

If these reports hold true, the iPhone 17 lineup will bring more than just internal upgrades—it’ll offer a distinct visual refresh, especially with the bold new Papaya Orange, Mood Indigo, and the stylish Gardenia Gold finishes.

As always, keep in mind that final colors may appear slightly different in person due to lighting, materials, and finish. Stay tuned for more updates as Apple’s launch event approaches.