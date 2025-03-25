Galaxy S25 Edge Leak: Price, Specifications, and Release Date Revealed

Samsung is preparing to expand its Galaxy S25 lineup with an exciting new model—the Galaxy S25 Edge. Initially teased during the Galaxy Unpacked event earlier this year and later showcased at MWC 2025, the smartphone has generated significant buzz among tech enthusiasts. While Samsung has yet to confirm an official launch date, industry tipsters suggest the device may debut in India next month. Here’s a detailed look at the expected release date, pricing, and key specifications of the Galaxy S25 Edge.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Expected Launch Date

Renowned tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) recently hinted that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will launch in India in April 2025, with leaks pointing to an April 16 release date. However, reports suggest that the device may have limited regional availability, meaning not all markets will receive the handset immediately.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Expected Price

According to leaks, the Galaxy S25 Edge could be priced at approximately Rs 1,10,000 in India. Meanwhile, reports indicate a $1,099 price tag in the US, which converts to roughly Rs 94,300. Samsung has not officially confirmed the pricing, but considering its premium hardware and features, the Galaxy S25 Edge is likely to be positioned between the Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra models.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Expected Specifications

The Galaxy S25 Edge was showcased at MWC 2025, revealing an ultra-slim form factor, measuring 8.3mm thick around the camera module. Here’s what we can expect in terms of specifications:

Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy RAM: 12GB

12GB Display: 6.66-inch AMOLED panel, 120Hz refresh rate

6.66-inch AMOLED panel, 120Hz refresh rate Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Software : Android 15-based One UI 7 with Galaxy AI integration

: Android 15-based One UI 7 with Galaxy AI integration Rear Cameras: 200MP primary sensor + 12MP ultra-wide lens

200MP primary sensor + 12MP ultra-wide lens Battery: 3,900mAh with 25W wired charging

3,900mAh with 25W wired charging Weight: Approximately 162 grams

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to be a lightweight yet powerful addition to the Galaxy S25 series, offering cutting-edge AI capabilities, top-tier camera performance, and premium design. Stay tuned for official announcements as Samsung prepares to unveil its latest innovation.