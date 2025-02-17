BYD Sealion 7 Launched in India: Prices Start at Rs 48.90 Lakh

BYD has introduced the Sealion 7 in India with an introductory price of Rs 48.90 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). This marks the Chinese automaker’s fourth offering in the country after the BYD eMAX 7, BYD Atto 3, and BYD Seal. The Sealion 7 is available in two variants – Premium and Performance – both of which share an identical feature set and battery pack but differ in their drivetrain configurations. Deliveries for the Sealion 7 are set to begin on March 7, 2025.

BYD Sealion 7: Price and Variants

The Premium variant is priced at Rs 48.90 lakh, while the Performance variant comes at Rs 54.90 lakh.

Exterior Design

The BYD Sealion 7 boasts a stylish SUV-coupe design featuring all-LED lighting, flush-type door handles, and a distinctive tapered roofline. It shares design cues with the BYD Seal, including sleek LED headlights and LED DRLs. A blanked-off front grille, typical of EVs, enhances its futuristic appeal. The vehicle also comes with heated, auto-tilt outside rear-view mirrors (ORVMs) for added convenience.

The Premium variant is equipped with 19-inch alloy wheels, while the Performance variant rides on larger 20-inch units. The rear end of the SUV features connected LED tail lights with pixel design elements and rear LED fog lamps.

Interior & Features

Inside, the BYD Sealion 7 offers a premium cabin with black leatherette seat upholstery and a 4-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel. All seats feature 3-point seatbelts and adjustable headrests, while rear passengers benefit from AC vents and a center armrest.

The dashboard features a gloss black panel extending across the width, housing a centrally placed infotainment system. The center console incorporates a drive selector knob, drive and terrain mode buttons, two cupholders, and a front center armrest.

Among its key features, the Sealion 7 includes a 15.6-inch rotatable touchscreen infotainment system, a 12-speaker Dynaudio sound system, a 10.25-inch driver’s display, and a heads-up display. The SUV also comes equipped with dual-zone AC, a 50-watt wireless phone charger, a panoramic glass roof, a powered tailgate, and ventilated front seats. The driver’s seat is 8-way electrically adjustable with 4-way lumbar support and memory function, while the co-driver’s seat is 6-way electrically adjustable. Additionally, the vehicle supports a Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function for powering external devices.

Electric Powertrain & Performance

The BYD Sealion 7 is powered by an 82.5 kWh battery pack. The Premium variant features a single motor setup, delivering 313 PS of power and 380 Nm of torque with a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) system. It has an NEDC-claimed range of 567 km.

The Performance variant, on the other hand, comes with a dual-motor setup, offering 530 PS of power and 690 Nm of torque. It features an all-wheel-drive (AWD) system and has a slightly lower claimed range of 542 km.

Safety Features

The BYD Sealion 7 prioritizes safety with a comprehensive suite of features. It comes with 11 airbags as standard, a 360-degree camera, and front and rear parking sensors. The SUV is also equipped with an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and disc brakes on all wheels.

For driver assistance, the Sealion 7 features a driver attention warning system and Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), which includes adaptive cruise control and cross-traffic alert.

Rivals

The BYD Sealion 7 will compete in India’s premium electric SUV segment, offering a feature-rich package with a compelling blend of luxury, technology, and performance. With deliveries set to begin on March 7, 2025, the Sealion 7 is poised to make a strong impact in the Indian EV market.