BSNL Launches New Recharge Plans – Unlimited Calling, Data, and Free SMS

BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited), the government-owned telecommunications company, continues to attract customers with its affordable recharge plans. Recently, it launched a new budget-friendly prepaid recharge plan, offering consumers a host of exceptional benefits including unlimited calling, daily data, and free SMS services.

New Plan Features

Priced at ₹347, this plan offers customers unlimited calling nationwide, including in MTNL (Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited) areas in Delhi and Mumbai, and free national roaming. Additionally, users can enjoy 2GB of high-speed data per day and 100 free SMS messages daily.

The plan comes with a validity of 54 days. As an added bonus, subscribers will receive a free subscription to BiTV, which offers access to over 450 live TV channels and a variety of OTT (Over The Top) apps.

BSNL is focusing on enhancing its services by expanding its network. The company has successfully launched 65,000 new 4G towers and plans to increase this number to one lakh in the near future to ensure better connectivity for its customers across the country.

In an effort to revive the government-owned telecom operator, the government has recently approved a ₹6,000 crore package to upgrade the BSNL and MTNL networks, with an emphasis on improving service delivery. This is part of a broader initiative to provide financial support to BSNL. In recent years, the government has announced a ₹3.22 lakh crore package to help revive BSNL. For the first time since 2007, BSNL reported a profit. In the third quarter of the 2025 financial year, the company reported a net profit of ₹262 crore.