Apple Set to Launch iPhone SE 4 Today: Price in India, Features, Specifications, and More

Apple is expected to unveil a new product today, February 19, widely speculated to be the iPhone SE 4 or iPhone 16E. While the company has not officially confirmed the launch of a new smartphone, multiple reports indicate that Apple is preparing to introduce the next generation of its affordable iPhone series, featuring significant hardware upgrades such as a larger display, a faster chip, and support for Face ID. The device is also rumored to include Apple Intelligence features.

Will There Be a Livestream for the iPhone SE 4 / iPhone 16E Launch?

Unlike previous major Apple events, the company has not announced a specific launch time or a livestream for its upcoming product. This follows Apple's trend from last year when it unveiled the M4 MacBook Pro and iMac models without a live event. As a result, the new iPhone's debut might follow a similar low-profile announcement.

iPhone SE Series: A Look at Its Popularity

The iPhone SE series has served as Apple's budget-friendly gateway into its ecosystem since its first launch in 2016. According to Counterpoint Senior Analyst Varun Mishra, the 2016 and 2020 models accounted for 10% and 13% of total iPhone sales, respectively. However, the current iPhone SE (2022) model saw a significant drop, making up just 1% of iPhone sales in 2024. This decline suggests Apple needs a major overhaul to reignite consumer interest, which is expected with the upcoming model.

Expected Specifications and Features

Reports suggest the iPhone SE 4 (or iPhone 16E) will feature a 6.1-inch OLED display, a substantial upgrade from the 4.7-inch LCD screen on the 2022 model. The design is expected to mirror the iPhone 14, featuring an all-screen display with a notch and a glass-aluminum body.

One of the standout changes will be the camera. Unlike the dual-camera setup of higher-end iPhones, the SE 4 is expected to have a single 48-megapixel rear camera with enhanced image processing. Additionally, the new model may replace the traditional mute switch with an Action Button, similar to recent iPhone Pro models. Another major shift is the adoption of a USB Type-C port, moving away from Apple's proprietary Lightning connector.

Under the hood, the iPhone SE 4 is rumored to be powered by Apple’s A18 chip, a significant upgrade from the A15 Bionic chip in the 2022 model. If true, this would allow the device to support Apple Intelligence features, bringing AI-powered enhancements previously reserved for premium iPhone models. Reports also suggest that Apple might introduce its first in-house 5G modem with this device.

iPhone SE 4 or iPhone 16E?

Initially believed to be called the iPhone SE 4, recent leaks suggest Apple might brand it as the iPhone 16E, aligning it more closely with the iPhone 16 series. Given its expected upgrades—an A18 chip, Apple Intelligence support, a 48MP camera, and a 6.1-inch OLED display—the device appears to have more in common with the iPhone 16 lineup than its SE predecessors.

Additionally, the new model is expected to support MagSafe charging and accessories, further integrating it with Apple's premium lineup. If Apple does rebrand the device as the iPhone 16E, it would signify a shift in how the company positions its budget-friendly smartphones.

With Apple's official announcement still pending, anticipation is high for what could be a major overhaul of the iPhone SE series. Whether it launches as the iPhone SE 4 or the iPhone 16E, the upcoming device is set to bring substantial upgrades that could make it a compelling choice for users looking for an affordable iPhone with modern features. Stay tuned for the official reveal and detailed specifications.