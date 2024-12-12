Apple Intelligence: ChatGPT, Image Playground, and Siri Upgrades Revealed

Apple has launched iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, and macOS Sequoia 15.2, introducing the next wave of Apple Intelligence features for iPhones, iPads, and Macs. This update brings game-changing tools like ChatGPT integration, enhanced image generation, and more advanced writing capabilities.

Device Compatibility Apple Intelligence features are available on the following devices:

iPhones: iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max, iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro/Pro Max

iPads: iPads with A17 or M1 chip and later

Macs: Macs with M1 chip and later These features require iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, or macOS Sequoia 15.2.

Expanded Language Support Apple has broadened its localized English support to Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa, and the UK. English (India) support will roll out next year.

New Features

Image Playground: Generate images using text prompts or existing photos. Available in apps like Messages, Freeform, and Keynote, and as a standalone app.

Genmoji: Create custom emojis via text and images with accessories like hats and sunglasses.

Image Wand: Available in the Notes app, it transforms sketches into illustrations or generates images from text.

Writing Tools: Includes "Describe Your Change" for editing text, and "Compose with ChatGPT" for text and image generation across the system.

Visual Intelligence: Exclusive to iPhone 16, this feature identifies objects, copies text, translates languages, and extracts contact info from images.

Siri Enhancements: Siri can now suggest ChatGPT for queries and provide AI-powered responses. Users can link their ChatGPT account for additional features while Apple ensures privacy safeguards.

What's Next?

Apple plans to introduce personal context understanding for Siri, new styles in Image Playground, and on-screen awareness features in upcoming updates.

These updates signify a bold leap in Apple's AI capabilities, redefining user interactions with iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

