Teacher dies, 10 others injured in bus accident near Jaipur

Jaipur, Dec 27 (IANS) A teacher from a coaching institute died while 10 others including a bus driver were injured when a bus carrying coaching students collided with an under-construction culvert due to brake failure, here on Friday.

The accident claimed the life of a teacher and injured 10 others, including the driver and several students. One student remains in critical condition and is under treatment in a hospital.

The incident took place at 9:30 a.m. near Bhojlawa cut on National Highway 52 in Chomu, Jaipur, Rajasthan. The bus was carrying 30 students when it met with the accident.

According to SDM Dilip Singh Rathore, the bus belonging to Saransh Coaching Institute was traveling from Etawah to Chomu when its brakes failed near the Bhojlawa Cut.

"The driver lost control, and the vehicle crashed into the culvert. The deceased, identified as 39-year-old teacher Anandi Lal Sharma, succumbed to his injuries on the spot," he added.

Chomu Police Station in-charge Pradeep Sharma stated that a crowd gathered following the accident, and police arrived promptly.

"With assistance from local residents, the injured were transported to Barala Hospital in Chomu for treatment. The hospital confirmed the teacher’s death after an examination. Eight injured students and the driver were discharged after receiving primary medical care, while the critically injured student continues to receive treatment," he informed.

The bus was transporting students to the coaching institute, which specializes in NEET medical entrance exam preparation.

After a postmortem, the teacher's body was handed over to his family members. Anandi Lal Sharma is survived by his two sons -- Aman Sharma, pursuing a paramedical course, and Monu Sharma, a medical student in Haryana.

Saransh Coaching Institute’s director, Sunilal Kumawat, has announced financial assistance of Rs 21 lakh for the teacher’s family. The tragic loss of Anandi Lal Sharma has left the institute and community in mourning.

