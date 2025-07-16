Tanzid, Mahedi star as Bangladesh clinch historic T20I series win over Sri Lanka

Colombo, June 16 (IANS) Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Mahedi Hasan delivered standout performances as Bangladesh clinched a historic T20I series win over Sri Lanka with a comprehensive eight-wicket victory in the final match at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

This marks Bangladesh's first-ever T20I series triumph against Sri Lanka, sealed in emphatic fashion as they chased down 133 with 21 balls to spare.

On a sluggish surface, Mahedi Hasan was the architect of Sri Lanka's downfall with a superb spell of spin bowling. He picked up career-best figures of 4 for 11, tearing through the middle order after the hosts lost early wickets.

Pathum Nissanka tried to hold the innings together with a composed 46 off 39 balls, but Sri Lanka slumped to 94 for 6 by the 15th over. Dasun Shanaka’s late burst of 35 not out from 25 balls, including 22 runs in the final over, helped push the total to 132 for 7, but it was never going to be enough.

Bangladesh made light work of the target despite losing Parvez Hossain Emon to the very first ball of the innings. Tanzid, however, took control with a stunning display of power-hitting and timing, smashing an unbeaten 73 off just 47 deliveries, including six sixes.

He was well-supported by Litton Das, who chipped in with 32 before falling in the ninth over. Towhid Hridoy then joined Tanzid and the duo stitched an unbroken 59-run stand to take the visitors home comfortably in 16.3 overs.

Sri Lanka's bowlers failed to apply pressure after the early breakthrough, with both spinners and seamers struggling to contain the flow of runs. The loss marked a disappointing end to the series for the hosts, who had won the opener but failed to build on that momentum.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 132/7 in 20 overs (Pathum Nissanka 46, Dasun Shanaka 35; Mahedi Hasan 4/11) lost to Bangladesh 133/2 in 16.3 overs (Tanzid Hasan 73, Litton Das 32; Kamindu Mendis 1/21, Nuwan Thushara 25) by eight wickets.

