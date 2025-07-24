Tanzania beefs up efforts to safeguard biodiversity, strengthen blue economy

Dar Es Saleem, July 24 (IANS) Tanzania has restored 90.4 hectares of mangroves in the Tanga region and Zanzibar's Pemba Island over the past three years, aiming to protect biodiversity and promote a resilient blue economy, an official said on Thursday.

Joseph Olila, manager of the Coastal and Marine Resilience Program at the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), said the initiative is part of the Bahari Mali project, which translates to "the sea is wealth," being implemented in the coastal communities of Tanga and Pemba, Xinhua news agency reported.

Speaking to journalists in Tanga, Olila said that restoration efforts are led by local communities in collaboration with government forestry officers, with IUCN providing financial and technical support during the first year.

"Afterwards, communities are empowered to manage the restoration activities independently," he said.

Olila described mangroves as vital natural filters that prevent polluted water from reaching the ocean, protect shorelines from erosion, and serve as critical habitats for marine biodiversity.

Earlier in March, Tanzania launched the 2025 edition of the National Water Policy, aiming to enhance water availability and beef up the protection of water sources.

The new policy, an update of the 2002 edition, was launched by President Samia Suluhu Hassan in the port city of Dar es Salaam on Saturday as part of celebrations to mark the World Water Day.

Hassan said the updated national water policy enhances private sector engagement in financing water projects and strengthens the protection of water infrastructure to bolster water availability.

The head of state emphasised that the protection of water sources is not the sole responsibility of the Ministry of Water, but of all Tanzanians.

She called for creating a national water grid to oversee the usage of water resources across the country, while also encouraging her fellow citizens to cultivate a habit of harvesting rainwater for use when the resource is scarce.

Nathan Belete, World Bank Country Director for Tanzania, Malawi, Zambia, and Zimbabwe, praised Tanzania on the launch of its 2025 National Water Policy, saying the new edition aims to ensure optimal, reliable, sustainable, and equitable development and use of water resources for the benefit of all in the most cost-effective way.

"It focuses on addressing challenges in water resource management and development, water quality in both rural and urban areas, and water supply and sanitation services, all critical to achieving socio-economic development and water security in Tanzania in line with national and international goals," Belete said.

