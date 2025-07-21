Tamil Nadu: Three killed in firecracker factory blast near Sivakasi

Chennai, July 21 (IANS) In a tragic incident, a powerful explosion at a private firecracker manufacturing unit in Andiyapuram near Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu claimed the lives of three workers, including two women, on Monday.

Several others were seriously injured in the blast, which sent shockwaves through the surrounding area. The explosion occurred while workers were engaged in routine operations at the fireworks unit.

According to eyewitnesses, firecrackers stored in one of the rooms suddenly ignited, triggering a chain reaction of explosions. The deafening sound could be heard several hundred meters away, causing panic among local residents.

Fire and rescue teams from Sivakasi and nearby areas rushed to the spot and launched immediate firefighting and rescue operations. The flames were brought under control after a strenuous effort, and the injured workers were shifted to nearby government and private hospitals for treatment. Fire and emergency personnel worked through the debris in search of survivors, while police cordoned off the area to prevent further hazards.

Local reports indicate that the three deceased workers were trapped inside the factory when the explosion occurred and could not be rescued in time. The cause of the explosion is yet to be officially determined.

Police officials have registered a case and launched a detailed investigation. Preliminary findings suggest possible mishandling of volatile chemicals or negligence in safety protocols, but authorities are awaiting forensic reports.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin expressed condolences to the bereaved families and announced a solatium of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

Sivakasi, known as the firecracker capital of India, has a long history of such accidents due to the hazardous nature of the work and frequent lapses in safety enforcement. This incident once again raises concerns about the working conditions in firecracker factories and the urgent need for stringent regulatory oversight to prevent recurring tragedies in the region.

